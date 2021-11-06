Tanker hits bike, 26-year-old dead

New Delhi

06 November 2021 02:02 IST

Man killed in accident

A 26-year-old man died after a tanker hit his bike in south Delhi’s Tigri on Friday. The tanker driver, Jitender (33), a resident of U.P.’s Hathras, has been arrested. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of a JJ cluster.

According to the police, they received a call at 9.44 a.m. about a fatal accident where a bike rider died on the spot. “The body was sent to the AIIMS hospital for post-mortem,” the police said.