Take Sanjay Singh to Parliament for oath, court tells jail officials

March 19, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court has ordered the Tihar Jail authorities to take Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to Parliament on Tuesday to enable him to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member.

Mr. Singh has been in judicial custody since October last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal on March 16 directed the jail superintendent to make adequate security arrangements for Mr. Singh’s visit to Parliament.

While travelling to Parliament, Mr. Singh will not be allowed to use a mobile phone. He will also not permitted to speak to the press or hold any public meeting.

However, he can meet his family or lawyer.

Mr. Singh was re-elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament in a biennial election earlier this year.

The case against him is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation complaint, according to which the now-withdrawn excise policy was formulated to benefit certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers for monetary considerations.

The agency has alleged that the money earned through the “scam” was diverted through hawala channels for AAP’s poll campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also been in judicial custody since February last year in the same case.

