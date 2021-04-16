Take precautions: Delhi police chief to officers

NEW DELHI

16 April 2021 00:26 IST

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Thursday released a video message asking the force to take adequate precautions, maintain social distancing and wear N-95 or three-ply surgical masks to protect themselves.

Mr. Shrivastava said that the officials must follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as the new wave of COVID-19 was “far more serious” in nature than the previous one. “In the last few days, some of our personnel have been infected and the number is increasing which is a cause of worry,” he said.

Mr. Shrivastava asked the officers to take precautions while discharging all their duties, including verification drive, issuing challans, at picket duty or during hospital visits to minimise the chances of getting infected.

He said if any officers are found positive, they can contact their seniors so that proper treatment can be ensured and beds can be made available for them in the hospital.

The Commissioner asked the personnel to wash hands regularly and take immunity boosters.