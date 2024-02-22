ADVERTISEMENT

Suspended BJP MLAs apologise to Delhi L-G for interrupting his address

February 22, 2024 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - New Delhi

Those suspended for an indefinite period were Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta

The Hindu Bureau

Seven suspended Delhi BJP MLAs have apologised to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for their unruly behaviour during his address to the Assembly on February 15, the High Court was told on Wednesday.

The legislators’ counsel, Jayant Mehta, told the court that the L-G had accepted their apology, after which the court asked them to meet Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The legislators wrote an apology letter to Mr. Saxena, a day after the High Court asked them if they were prepared to seek an apology from the L-G for repeatedly interrupting his speech on the opening day of the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those suspended for an indefinite period were Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta.

They challenged the decision in the High Court, arguing that their suspension till the conclusion of proceedings before the House’s Privileges Committee was in violation of the rules and that they were consequently unable to attend the Budget Session. The court has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US