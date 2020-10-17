Sushant case: Mumbai police arrest Delhi resident for spreading fake news

Mumbai

‘He concocted several fake conspiracy theories on the death’

The Mumbai Police has arrested a resident of Delhi for spreading fake news on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian.

Vibhor Anand, claims to be an advocate in Bombay, was taken into custody by Cyber Crime cell. A highly placed source requesting anonymity said, “Mr. Anand has concocted several fake conspiracy theories in the death of Sushant and Disha. All the allegations on social media are sensational and defamatory and his twitter handle has been suspended.”

He said: “Mr. Anand claims to be an advocate practicing in Delhi. We are investigating all social media platforms. He is charged with sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 505 (2) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.”

A senior Delhi police officer said that Mumbai police on Thursday morning contacted Delhi police seeking custody of Mr. Anand. He was wanted in a case registered against him in Mumbai.

“A team of Delhi police assisted Mumbai police went to the house of Mr. Anand. He was taken to Mumbai on the same day by Mumbai police,” said the officer.

On August 4, Mr. Anand from his twitter handle – vibhor_anand tweeted, “Well Sooraj Pancholi, Arbaaz Khan, Showik Chakraborty (Rhea’s brother and Aditya Thackeray together Gangraped Disha Salian. The only person Mumbai Police is saving is Aditya, rest all are pawns...”

Last week, the Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh had said that a case has been filed and many fake social media handles are being probed for trolling Mumbai Police for their investigation in Sushant’s death.

