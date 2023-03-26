ADVERTISEMENT

Surat gas leak case: NGT upholds compensation for victims

March 26, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - New Delhi

The leak happened in January last year at an industrial area in Surat, resulting in six casualties and 20 people falling ill

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal in Delhi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has upheld the decision of a nine-member committee on compensation for 20 people who fell ill and next of kin of six people who died after a gas leak in an industrial area in Surat last January.

The leakage happened from a tanker belonging to Hikal Limited from Maharashtra, which was carrying toxic chemicals that were being unscientifically disposed into a drain to avoid the cost of scientific disposal, the NGT order said.

In January last year, the NGT took suo moto cognisance of the issue and constituted the panel — head by former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice B.C. Patel — to visit the site, interact with stakeholders and give a report to the tribunal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The order said that the principal question for consideration is whether the report of the committee is to be accepted. “We do not find any objection to the said report being accepted particularly when the main violators have not even chosen to question it,” the NGT order read.

“In the present case, laid down norms have been breached by the entities in question. Thus, Hikal, Sangam and other units, including Transporter have violated the norms,” it added.

The tribunal said that the committee has “rightly recommended” the compensation. “The heirs of the deceased are entitled to compensation at least ₹20 lakh in respect of each death and ₹10 lakh to each of those who fell sick,” the tribunal said.

The NGT said that all pending proceedings should be finalised speedily, preferably within six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US