Delhi police challenges Shashi Tharoor’s acquittal in Sunanda Pushkar death case

December 01, 2022 12:18 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court challenging an August 2021 trial court’s order discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from all charges, including abetment to suicide, in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in January 2014.

During the brief hearing, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Mr. Tharoor, stated that the trial court order has been challenged after a delay of about 15 months. Mr. Pahwa further asked for the records of the case to be not shared with anyone who is not a party in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pahwa cited Chapter 17 of the Delhi High Court Rules to argue that records in criminal case shout not be shared to strangers to the case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted that Delhi Police’s counsel has no objection to Mr. Pahwa’s submission that the details of the case will not be shared with anyone who is not a party in the case. The High Court has now posted the hearing on February 7 next year.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The Delhi Police’s charge sheet had named Mr. Tharoor as an accused for alleged offences under Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide).

On August 18, last year a Delhi court while discharging Mr. Tharoor from all charges in connection with the case.

The trial court had said that in the absence of specific allegations and sufficient material, Mr. Tharoor could not be compelled to face the rigmaroles of a criminal trial. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel said there was nothing to demonstrate prima facie that the accused had subjected the deceased to physical cruelty.

ADVERTISEMENT