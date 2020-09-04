Sub-inspector records SHO’s corrupt practices; inquiry ordered

NEW DELHI

04 September 2020 00:22 IST

‘SHO refused to call prime suspect for questioning in case’

A 2010-batch sub-inspector rank officer posted in a west Delhi police station has written his grievances and levelled allegations against the Station House Officer for his alleged corrupt practices in a daily diary entry on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said that a vigilance inquiry into the DD entry has been initiated and that action will be taken according to the findings.

In the DD entry, the SI has narrated an incident saying that he had called a suspect in a case of wrongful restrain but right after, he received a call from the SHO asking him not to trouble the suspect.

The SI allegedly told the SHO that the man he has called is the prime suspect but the SHO allegedly refused to call him for questioning. Later, the SI, alleged that he got to know that a head constable had met the suspect’s mother and took ₹32,000 from her. The HC also allegedly told the suspect’s mother that he was the SHO’s aide and that the sub-inspector is not important.

Disciplinary action

The SI said that he is aware that the SHO might recommend disciplinary action against him but he has no other option then putting it on record for senior officers to look at. He said that he feels “mentally tortured” and that other investigating officers feel the same.