Student held for cheating many by ‘selling’ Remdesivir

NEW DELHI

28 May 2021 23:38 IST

18-year-old accused assured medicine but never delivered it after getting paid

An 18-year-old girl has been arrested from a city in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly cheating 11 people to a tune of ₹2,25,000 on the pretext of providing Remdesivir injections, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused, a resident of M.P.’s Seoni, is pursuing Psychology through distance learning from a university in Delhi.

On May 1, a case was registered at Defence Colony police station in south Delhi based on a complaint by Ankit Kumar.

He told the police that he needed Remdesivir injections and found a number online. Kumar was promised the delivery of five injections for ₹32,400 following which he transferred the amount to the said bank account but never received the drug. During probe, bank account details and technical surveillance helped in tracing the accused.

“Two mobile phones, bank passbooks and four ATM cards were recovered from her possession and her bank account with a total balance of ₹1,33,000 has been seized,” the officer said.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that she made money by promoting Instagram pages.

“Her father runs a medical store and her uncle had suffered from COVID. She saw an opportunity to earn money during this emergency situation and used social media to cheat people who were in urgent need of COVID-19 medicines,” DCP said.