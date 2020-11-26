Strictly monitor patients in home isolation: Baijal

New Delhi

26 November 2020 00:31 IST

Order comes amid rise in cases, deaths

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the Capital amid the recent spate in both cases as well as deaths.

According to Raj Niwas, the meeting also saw Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; Deputy CM Manish Sisodia; Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayo; Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS; Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR; Dr. S.K. Singh, Director, NCDC, other experts and senior officers in attendance via video-conferencing.

In addition to hospital preparedness, the implementation of new strategy and action points directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month were also reviewed at the meeting, Raj Niwas said.

On Wednesday, according to Raj Niwas, the L-G directed strict monitoring of COVID-19 patients under home isolation and ensure timely hospitalisation in case of emergency. He also issued directions to ensure the strict enforcement of necessary measures, especially wearing of face masks.

According to Raj Niwas, Mr. Baijal also directed the authorities concerned to take “exemplary and deterrent action” for violation of COVID-19 norms.