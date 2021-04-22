Special package sought for needy during pandemic

JAIPUR

22 April 2021 01:17 IST

‘Workers of unorganised sector in crisis’

Civil society groups in Rajasthan have sought a special package for the poor and needy to ensure supply of food, social security and healthcare for the vulnerable population during the second phase of COVID-19 pandemic.

The activists said workers of the unorganised sector needed immediate attention owing to loss of livelihood.

In a memorandum submitted to CM Ashok Gehlot here on Wednesday, following announcement of COVID-19-related restrictions till May 3, rights groups said that homeless workers, street vendors, ragpickers, construction labourers and house helps should get financial assistance of ₹5,000 each per month.

Advertising

Advertising

The beneficiaries of the National Food Security Act should be given pulses and cooking oil in addition to foodgrains, which should also be increased to 10 kg per person, they said. Besides, the State government’s Indira Rasoi Yojana should be implemented in all small and big towns to provide cooked food to the poor for free, said the groups.

For making health services available to patients, a COVID-19 dashboard should be created in the State following the pattern of Mahrashtra and Delhi, the memorandum stated.