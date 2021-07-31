Some respite for Delhiites as COVID-19 cases remain low

New Delhi

31 July 2021 01:31 IST

63 fresh infections, 3 deaths reported; 72,478 inoculated

The city reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,207, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday. There were three deaths and the total number of deaths stood at 25,052.

A total of 70,111 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.09%. Of the total cases, 14,10,575 have recovered, which leaves only 580 active cases.

More vaccination

Also, the number of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the city increased on Thursday, as per government data. A total of 72,478 doses of vaccine were administered, compared to 57,752 on Wednesday, as per another bulletin. But still fewer people were vaccinated compared to many days this month.

For about two weeks this month, the city faced a vaccine shortage and the number of daily vaccinations was also low. The number of daily vaccinations is expected to pick up as people who are 18 and above, who started getting their first dose from May 1, have become eligible for the second dose this week.

The vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for four days and there were 5,60,750 doses of Covishield and 2,10,010 doses of Covaxin, as per the data. Till now, 99,09,749 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city.