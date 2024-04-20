Six of 25 UPSC toppers from Delhi University, says Vice-Chancellor

April 20, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - New Delhi

Six of the top 25 rankers in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams were graduates from Delhi University (DU), Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Friday.

A former student from Miranda House secured the third rank, while a St. Stephens alumnus ranked fifth across India, the V-C added, highlighting that almost all the top rankers from the university were women.

At least six other former students were among the 1,016 participants who cleared the exam, university officials said.

The UPSC exam results were declared on Tuesday.

‘Climbing ranks’

The V-C also said that DU is “continuously improving its rankings” as a top university of India.

Dean (Rankings) Mukesh Mahlawat added that among the 56 universities listed in the QS World University Rankings (Sustainability) report, which evaluates the social and environmental impact of educational institutions, DU had “claimed the first spot”. The university was ranked 220th worldwide.

In response to a question about a QS report naming Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as the highest-ranked university in the country, the V-C said that that differences in ranking should be understood while comparing “multi-faculty big institutions providing education to the masses” like DU to “smaller-sized premier institutions” like JNU.

The varsity, which is gearing up for admission season, will open admission portals to postgraduate entrants on April 25. Addressing the glitches flagged in the admission process by students, the V-C said that the university was working to ensure that admissions would be a “smooth process” this year.

