ADVERTISEMENT

Sisodia urges DU V-C to retain ad hoc teachers 

January 28, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday requested Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to facilitate the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi government’s colleges. 

Mr. Sisodia said the ongoing interviews for Assistant Professors in different colleges of DU have been “catastrophic as reports say 70% of ad hoc teachers are being displaced”. 

“Many of these ad hoc teachers have been teaching in Delhi University colleges for decades. They understand the challenges of an institution like Delhi University, how to deal with students coming from different parts of the country with diverse linguistic backgrounds and academic experiences. The experience of teaching in a classroom cannot be replaced. Therefore, it is important to continue these teachers in Delhi University,” the Minister said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 28 government colleges, where the Delhi government nominees are in the governing body, the government is responsible for the ad hoc and temporary teachers, he said. “Ordinance XVIII-4(a) provides for the appointments of teaching staff to be done by the governing body. In our 28 colleges, we want to go ahead with the absorption of the ad hoc and temporary teachers,” he said.   

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US