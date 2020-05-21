Sisodia asks for 262 trains for migrants

New Delhi

21 May 2020 00:14 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Ministry of Railways requesting 262 trains to send migrant workers to their States from Delhi in the next four days, according to an official statement.

About four lakh migrant workers have registered on the government’s e-portal to go back to their home States and 25 trains had left from Delhi for different States on Wednesday carrying 37,500 migrants, according to officials.“Around 65,000 people have been sent back to their homes until now. We are also seeking permission from other states to send migrants back to their hometowns. As soon as we get the permit, we are sanctioning trains for those states,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Most of the migrants registered till now are residents of Bihar (1,95,746), followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,84,997), according to the Delhi government.

Migrants can register on https://epass.jantasamavad.org.