DelhiNew Delhi 13 January 2022 01:50 IST
Shops sealed in Karol Bagh for flouting norms
Updated: 13 January 2022 01:50 IST
A wine shop and a popular eatery in Karol Bagh were sealed on Wednesday by the district administration for flouting DDMA guidelines on social distancing. Karol Bagh SDM Balram Meena said a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on the wine shop and ₹1 lakh on the eatery for flouting the COVID-19 guidelines.
In an appeal, Mr. Meena asked the public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to fight against the spread of the virus. He also asked those eligible for their booster vaccination dose to take it at the earliest.
