Senior expert, bridge engineer debarred from NHAI projects

GURUGRAM

29 August 2020 00:15 IST

Evidence of lapses leading to corridor collapse found

A senior quality-cum-material expert and a bridge engineer involved with the construction of the elevated corridor on National Highway-248-A here have been debarred from any engagement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects for two years. Besides, show-cause notices have been served to four firms, including the concessionaire for the project.

The action came after the NHAI, prima facie, found evidence of lapses on the part of vendors resulting in the collapse of a portion of the corridor.

Around 40-m-long span between two piers of the 4.75-km-long under-construction elevated corridor on NH-248A had collapsed on August 22. The corridor is part of the six-laning and strengthening of 22-km-long stretch of the highway starting from Rajiv Chowk.

NHAI notices

Besides a show-cause notice to M/s Rajiv Chowk – Sohna Highway Pvt. Ltd. for deficiencies in the construction work, the NHAI has served similar notice to another firm for lapses in discharging the duties of the Independent Engineer. Two more firms have been served notices for lapses in preparation and review of design and drawings of the construction works.

A four-member committee of technical experts has been constituted to examine lapses and suggest remedial measures.

NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said: “The NHAI is committed to follow the highest standards in highway construction and any lapses in these will be dealt with zero tolerance. Strict action will be taken against the defaulters and they will be debarred from NHAI projects for a long period with severe penalties.”

Earlier this week, the work for the widening and strengthening of the highway was suspended and a fine of ₹50,000 per day was imposed on each of the two concessionaires till the time safety measures were put in place.