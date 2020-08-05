‘Scribes to aid challenged students at CSCs during DU online exams’

New Delhi

05 August 2020 23:21 IST

Final-year UG online open book exam from August 10-31

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Delhi University to provide scribes for visually impaired students at common service centres (CSCs) for online Open Book Examinations (OBE) for final-year undergraduate courses.

Reading material

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad told DU to ensure that no such student is deprived of a scribe at the CSC if the varsity has been informed in advance.

The court also directed DU to also provide at least two reading material or textbooks of each paper to the visually impaired students. It also asked DU to come back with the exact date of declaration of results of students who will take part in the online OBE.

The HC also recorded that DU will give provisional admission to students in its postgraduate courses, subject to them clearing the entrance exam. It asked DU to also give the number of students who registered and logged in at the online examination and listed the matter for further hearing on August 17.

DU is scheduled to hold final-year undergraduate online OBE from August 10-31 and the students who will be left out of online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, to be held sometime in September.

It also asked the varsity to ensure that digital certificates/ results are sent to students through email so that students need not go to the college.

The court was hearing pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for specially abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly .