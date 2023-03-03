ADVERTISEMENT

Scribe molested in south-east Delhi; DCW chief seeks action

March 03, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: File Photo

An autorickshaw driver molested a woman journalist on Wednesday in south-east Delhi’s New Friends Colony, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said on Thursday. Ms. Maliwal said the incident took place on Wednesday evening. “The woman alleged that the driver harassed her and acted obscenely. She tried to use the safety feature of the ride-hailing app but was unable to connect,” the DCW chief said. The commission has sought an FIR and an action-taken report. The police said they hadn’t received any complaint regarding the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US