School summer vacations to start today

NEW DELHI

20 April 2021 04:32 IST

The Delhi government on Monday declared early summer vacations for all schools in the city. The vacation, which was to start from May 11 and continue till June 30 has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

The Directorate of Education in an order said: “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 20 [tomorrow] to June 9.”

It added that during the vacation period, heads of schools are authorised to call vacation staff as per requirements for any school related work maintaining COVID-appropriate behavior and following standard operating procedure.

Advertising

Advertising

The Delhi government had earlier this month ordered closure of schools and suspension of physical exams for all classes in view of rise in COVID-19 cases.