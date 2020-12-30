School students to get ration for six months under mid-day meal scheme

New Delhi

30 December 2020

CM lauds teachers, students’ hard work during pandemic

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday distributed dry ration kits to Delhi government school students. Consisting of wheat, rice, pulses and oil, the kits were provided to all eligible students from Classes 1 to 8 in government schools under the mid-day meal scheme.

During the distribution programme at SKV No. 3, Mandawali, Mr. Kejriwal said, the whole education system had undergone a change during this difficult period. He said that he is extremely proud of the teachers for working so hard, and over 94% of students in Delhi who were taking online classes. The Delhi government was starting ration distribution at the request of the parents of government school students, he said.

“Each student will be now provided an adequate ration for a period of six months — July 2020 to December 2020 — so that there is no lack in providing nutrition to children. During the lockdown, the Delhi government provided dry ration to 1 crore people, or 50% of the Delhi’s population every day for three months,” he said.

‘Difficult phase’

“This is a very difficult phase, especially for the children. Please take care of them and their nutrition, ensure they attend all online classes. I hope that the vaccine comes and ends our difficulty as soon as possible,” he said.

“The infrastructure of this school is superior. It is not very common to find such good schools. Earlier, the government schools used to be in a pitiable condition. We used to blame the schoolteachers for no proper studies. The teachers are the same, and they are doing an excellent job at teaching now,” he said.

“Our students are getting admissions in IITs, medical institutions, and law institutions. These schools are now the institutions of pride and honour for the people of Delhi. People from across the world visit the Capital to witness these government schools,” he said.