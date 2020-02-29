SC to hear plea for shifting rape case against Chinmayanand

NEW DELHI

29 February 2020 01:51 IST

Victim fears for her life in U.P., says lawyer

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to urgently list a petition by a woman, who had complained of sexual exploitation against former Minister Swami Chinmayanand, to transfer the case from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said the petition would be heard on March 2.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves told the court that his client, a law student, feared for her life in Uttar Pradesh.

The court advised him to approach the police for security. Mr. Colin then replied that the police had assigned her a gunman.

The Allahabad High Court granted Chinmayanand bail on February 3. He is accused of sexually exploiting the complainant at a college run by his trust at Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested on September 20 last for allegedly misusing his authority to “induce or seduce” a woman into sexual intercourse.

The Shahjahanpur police in August last filed an FIR against Chinmayanand after the student went missing following her allegation made in a video clip. Her father had lodged a complaint with the police accusing Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her. But Chinmayanand’s lawyer said it was a “conspiracy” to blackmail him.