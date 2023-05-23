Satyendar Jain taken to Safdarjung Hospital

May 23, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

Former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, was on Monday taken to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of an excruciating back pain as result of a spinal cord injury he had sustained earlier after a fall in jail, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

A hospital spokesperson said Mr. Jain, accompanied by the police, visited the neurosurgery OPD in the morning and left after the doctors examined him.

The AAP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money-laundering case.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wished his former Cabinet colleague a speedy recovery and tweeted in Hindi, “I pray to God for his better health. The people of Delhi are watching the arrogance and atrocities of the BJP. Even God will not forgive these oppressors. In this struggle, the people are with us and God is by our side. We are followers of Bhagat Singh and our fight against oppression, injustice and dictatorship will continue.”

Reacting to images on social media showing Mr. Jain at the hospital, AAP leaders accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of cruelty towards him.

“Mr. Jain has lost 35 kg in prison and is suffering from numerous ailments. For an entire year, he has subsisted on nothing more than fruits and raw vegetables while behind bars. Being a devout Jain and a deeply spiritual individual, he has pledged to not consume a single grain of food before he visits a temple,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said.

On May 15, Mr. Jain moved a plea in the Supreme Court seeking bail in the case against him. He has challenged the Delhi High Court’s order dismissing his bail petition in the case. Last week, the Supreme Court had sought the response of the ED on the bail plea.

