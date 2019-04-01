Sapna Chaudhary to be Delhi BJP’s star campaigner

New Delhi

01 April 2019 08:11 IST

However, she will not be joining the party, according to sources.

Ending days of speculation over her possible candidature for the Lok Sabha polls from the Capital on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, sources said popular Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary will not be joining the party.

She will, however, be among the star campaigners for the BJP in constituencies with sizeable Jat and Purvanchali populations such as the South and North East Delhi Parliamentary constituencies, party sources have confirmed.

Ms. Chaudhary, a former reality television star, had met the city BJP chief and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday evening, according to a party source.

“Mr. Tiwari and Ms. Chaudhary met last evening to discuss the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the Capital,” the source said.

“She will not be joining the party; but she is more than likely to be a star campaigner for the party in Parliamentary segments where she enjoys immense popularity among the constituents,” the source added.

A similar meeting Ms. Chaudhary had with Tiwari last week had triggered speculation about her joining the BJP to contest in the upcoming general elections.

Reports of her joining the Congress and being fielded from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh had begun doing the rounds after a picture of Ms. Chaudhary with Congress’ Eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had surfaced before her meeting with Mr. Tiwari.