Robber held with huge cache of arms

New Delhi

05 October 2021 01:22 IST

A 23-year-old man, involved in several cases of robberies, has been arrested with a huge cache of arms by the Delhi police after an exchange of fire in Dwarka in the early hours of Monday.

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the accused, identified as Deepak, used to supply weapons to several gangs, including the dreaded Saddam Gauri and Vicky gang, in the Capital. The police said that four highly sophisticated pistols and two countrymade pistols with 104 live rounds were seized from the accused and that he had brought the same from Meerut.

He had fired two rounds on the police party after being cornered at Shamshan Ghat in Sector 18 in Dwarka and in retaliatory fire, the police fired three rounds which led to the accused being injured on the left knee, officials said. “He is a bad character of Bindapur police station…the criminal is previously involved in several robbery/arms act cases,” Mr. Choudhary said.

