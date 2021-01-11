RGSSH defends decision to send its MSon leave

New Delhi

11 January 2021 04:51 IST

The Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) has defended in the High Court the decision to send its Medical Superintendent on compulsory leave over allegations of sexual harassment, saying it was done to ensure he does not influence the inquiry or the witnesses.

The hospital also claimed that the MS had sought that he be allowed to go on leave as he felt threatened to come to work. The hospital stated this in its affidavit, filed through Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, in response to the doctor’s plea challenging its decision to send him on compulsory leave.

“That pursuant to the requests for leave made by the petitioner (medical superintendent) and considering that he, being in a senior administrative position, could influence the enquiry and witnesses, therefore with a view that enquiry be conducted in an unprejudiced manner, order dated December 23, 2020 sending him on compulsory leave was issued,” the affidavit said. The hospital has alleged that the doctor has concealed in his plea that he used “foul and abusive language” in a conversation with a female staff member.

Advertising

Advertising

He had made “scandalous and scurrilous allegations” against various other female staff members, the hospital has claimed. It said in the affidavit that it has received an email from the IMA “calling for strict action against the petitioner (MS) on account of the comments made against women employees by him”.