Remnants of Tauktae to hit Delhi today

NEW DELHI

18 May 2021 22:26 IST

‘Orange’ alert issued; thunderstorm and squall likely

The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that the remnants of the very severe cyclonic storm “Tauktae” is likely to interact with an approaching western disturbance and bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over Delhi and adjoining areas on May 19.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and squall [speed reaching 50-60 kmph] very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan along with heavy to very heavy rainfall,” the bulletin issued by the IMD read.

On Tuesday, it was an overcast day in the Capital with the maximum temperature settling at 30.8 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal for the season and the minimum settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius which was normal for the season. While weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road received traces of rainfall, the weather station at Safdarjung which is the official reading of the Capital received 0.1 mm of rainfall.

Advertising

Advertising

The weather department has issued an “orange” warning for the Capital on May 19 according to its impact-based forecast and has warned of waterlogging and traffic disruptions. An “orange” warning is issued to tell people to “be prepared” and is the second highest level of “colour code” warnings.

The forecast for May 19 reads, “Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with squall/gusty winds with heavy rain at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 23 degrees Celsius respectively.”

The sky is likely to become clear again on May 21 with the maximum temperature rising to 36 degrees Celsius. Since March 1, the Capital has received 9.1 mm of rain which is 76% of the normal this season.