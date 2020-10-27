Relative held for assaulting 8-year-old girl

NEW DELHI

27 October 2020 23:54 IST

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her distant relative in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur, said a senior police officer on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested.

The officer said that the victim’s parents work in a factory in the area and the accused is also a labourer and works in the factory.

“On October 24, the accused took the girl from her house on the pretext of getting her a bottle of soft drink. He took her in the presence of her siblings and no one opposed as the accused was their distant relative and often visited their house,” said the officer.

Advertising

Advertising

He took her to an isolated place near canal and sexually assaulted her. When she resisted, the accused attacked and injured her. He fled the spot leaving the girl in unconscious condition.

“After the girl gained consious, she went home. Finding her bleeding profusely, parents rushed her to a hospital where doctors confirmed to her parents that she was sexually assaulted,” said the officer.