Recoveries higher than fresh COVID cases in Gurugram

In a reversal of trends over the past 10 days, the number of recovered COVID patients recorded daily in Gurugram is constantly more than the fresh cases, bringing down the active cases by around 15,000.

Consequently, oxygen and Intensive Care Units are now available in some of the hospitals registered with the State government for treatment of COVID patients.

Though the number of new cases is constantly on a decline in Gurugram for more than a fortnight now, the recovered patients outnumbered the fresh cases for the first time in the city during the current wave on May 7. As many as 4,253 patients were declared recovered on May 7 compared to 3,588 fresh cases, bringing down the number of active cases to 39,000. The trend continues unabated and the number of active cases in the district stands at 24,926.

Also, the number of daily new cases fell below the 2,000-mark on May 15 for the first time during the current wave with 1,691 fresh cases. As per the latest daily report on May 16, the district witnessed 1,864 new cases against 4,912 recoveries.

However, the number of daily deaths continue to in double digits. With 12 deaths on May 16, the district has recorded 683 deaths so far, including 466 deaths in cases with co-morbidities. Around 10,000-12,000 COVID tests are conducted daily in the district.

The decline in the number of active cases also reflected itself in the availability of oxygen and ICU beds in hospitals in the district. More than 20 hospitals registered with the state government showed availability of oxygen beds, including Civil Hospital, SGT Medical College and Research Institute, ESI Hospital, Medeor Hospital, and Artemis Hospital, on May 16. SGT Medical College and Research Institute also showed 39 vacant ICU beds.

Similarly, Sunrise Hospital had six vacant ICU beds followed by Mamta Hospital (4), Sethi Hospital (2) and Sheetla Hospital (1), among others.

Anajali Kaul, Medical Superintendent, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, said: “We see a smaller number of mild to moderate COVID positive patients coming to hospitals. However, there is an increase in the demand for ICU beds. Lots of patients with post-COVID complications are seeking medical attention. Looks like, the tide is turning.”