Reconstruct demolished church, says Cong.

DPCC president hits out at Kejriwal for putting blame on DDA for demolition

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Sunday visited the site where Little Flower Church was demolished in South Delhi last week and assured the church authorities that he would do his best to ensure that the church is re-built at the same site.

Mr. Kumar wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that the church was demolished by the Block Development Officer without giving proper notice or reasons for the demolition of the church on July 9.

He hit out at Mr. Kejriwal for issuing a statement in Goa saying that the DDA had demolished the church.

“It is very unfortunate that you made a false statement in Goa that the DDA demolished the church, whereas the land on which the church existed was Gram Sabha land and was under the Delhi government. The matter was also not referred to the religious committee of the Delhi government dealing in these type of matters,” Mr. Kumar wrote in his letter.

Saying that the church was in existence since 2005, and its demolition had hurt religious sentiments of the Christian community and had created a sense of alienation and insecurity among the Christian community, Mr. Kumar demanded that the church be reconstructed immediately so that no attempt is consciously made to cause deep hurt to the religious sentiments of people.

“Mr. Kejriwal’s silence on the issue was proof enough that he was in tacit support of the BJP agenda of subjugating the minority community in a systematic manner,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added that the Congress has always upheld religious freedom and allowed people to worship the faith of their choice, and strongly condemned the demolition of the church.