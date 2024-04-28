Raj Niwas looks to increase MCD Commissioner’s powers; bid to gain control, says AAP

April 28, 2024 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has not cleared for over six months now a proposal to temporarily increase financial powers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner in the absence of the civic body Standing Committee, a Raj Niwas official said on Saturday.

The official said this even as Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi had moved the Supreme Court in January seeking directions that the MCD House be allowed to assume the function of the panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apex court is yet decide on the plea. A proposal to delegate the panel’s powers to the MCD House was also placed mooted earlier this year. It could not be passed as proceedings of the House were marred by chaos.

The constitution of the panel has been pending since the mayoral polls last February as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP fought for control over the committee, the MCD’s main decision-making arm that has executive powers to grant approval to projects worth over ₹5 crore.

Six members of the panel, three each from both parties, were elected by the MCD House in February last year. The rest 12 are required to be elected by 12 ward committees from as many zones in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their election could not be held as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has challenged in the Supreme Court the voting rights to nominated members of the ward committees, who are appointed by the Centre-appointed Lieutenant-Governor.

The ruling party fears that the voting rights to the nominated members may leave the control of the crucial panel to the BJP, whose government at the Centre may get its own loyalists nominated through the L-G.

However, a Raj Niwas official said the proposal to increase financial powers of the Municipal Commissioner was sent to the Minister by L-G V.K. Saxena’s office on October 10 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal moots to increase from ₹5 crore to ₹50 crore the financial powers of the officer, who is appointed by the Centre.

Another official said this has prevented the MCD from discharging its important functions.

The official said the L-G had on March 6 written to the Minister, asking him to return the proposal file. He said instead of giving his approval in stipulated three days when the file was sent to him in October, Mr. Bharadwaj has not responded till date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.