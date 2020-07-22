Rain continue to lash Capital

NEW DELHI

Heavy monsoon showers continued to lash the Capital with 67.6 mm of rain recorded between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. at the Safdarjung station on Wednesday.

In Palam, Lodhi Road and the Ridge areas, the weather stations recorded 81.2 mm, 71.9 mm and 22.9 mm respectively. The maximum temperature settled seven degrees below normal at 27.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum settled three degrees below normal at 24 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies with light to moderate rain is likely to continue over the next few days, the MeT department said in a bulletin.

Waterlogging was reported in at least 27 places in south Delhi, including in Shekih Sarai, Tigri Colony, Hauz Khas, Safdarjung Enclave, DDA flats in Munrika, Kailash Colony market, Vasant Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Matiala village Hari Nagar and other places.

Trees reportedly fell at 16 places, including Vasant Kunj, Saket, Green Park, Kalkaji, Okhla, Meharchand Market, Lajpat Nagar, Raghubir Nagar and other places in south Delhi.

A part of a wall also reportedly fell in Arjun Nagar.

In North Delhi, only four cases of parts of buildings falling were reported, all of which were in Rohini. Apart from this four cases of waterlogging were reported all of which were in the City and Sadar Pahargunj zone of the municipal corporation.

In East Delhi, waterlogging was reported at five places, including Patparganj, Mayur Vihar, Geeta Colony, Laxmi Nagar and in Ram Nagar. Apart from this, trees reportedly fell in Jhilmil, Laxmi Nagar, Jagatpuri and at Yamuna Vihar.

The Delhi traffic police asked commuters to avoid Mahipalpur bypass road and Ashoka Road as the road had caved in due to heavy rain.

“Mahipalpur bypass road caved in an approximately 25 metre-long strech near NCRB office . Traffic is being diverted from Mahipalpur red light towards Vasant Kunj. Both carriageways of Mahipalpur underpass are also stopped,” the Delhi police said. The damage to Ashoka Road the police said was due to the sinking of a storm water drainage system. “Extent of damage is around 10 feet long. barricading done at Ashoka Road at Windsor place and Andhra Bhawan,” the police said.

On Sunday, the Capital recorded 74.8 mm rainfall while Ridge and Lodhi Road weather stations had recorded 86 mm and 81.2 mm rainfall, respectively.