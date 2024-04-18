ADVERTISEMENT

Provide facilities to CM to run govt. from jail: plea in HC

April 18, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The PIL plea filed by advocate Shrikant Prasad sought direction from the court to ‘provide arrangements for efficient governance of Delhi’. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A public interest litigation (PIL) plea has been filed in the High Court seeking facilities for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to help him run the Delhi government from jail.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He will remain in judicial custody till April 23.

The PIL plea filed by advocate Shrikant Prasad sought direction from the court to “provide arrangements for efficient governance of Delhi” by allowing Mr. Kejriwal to interact with Assembly members and Cabinet Ministers through videoconference.

Mr. Prasad also sought a direction to restrain news channels from “airing sensational headlines related to the resignation of the Chief Minister and the imposition of the President’s Rule in Delhi”.

