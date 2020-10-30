Protesters block DND flyway over death of man

New Delhi

They demand action against culprits

Commuters on Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway witnessed heavy traffic jam on Thursday as hundreds of people blocked the road, demanding strict action over death of a 22-year-old man in Rohini here.

The man was allegedly found dead at his home in Rohini a month ago. The father of the deceased, had filed a complaint alleging that three people were responsible for the death of his son. The victim had uploaded a video on social media before his death.

The protesters gathered at DND flyover at 11 a.m., demanding action against the three persons. Mukul Gurjar (24), a resident of Meerut, said that he, along with other 50 people, reached at the spot on Thursday to join the protest. “We came to know about the protest through social media. We want the police to arrest the accused persons,” he said.

Traffic diverted

There was heavy deployment of police on the DND flyway and it was closed for traffic. The traffic was diverted from the DND to other alternative routes.

“The case has been transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch. We are also investigating the matter where the family alleged that a police officer took selfie with one of the accused persons.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)