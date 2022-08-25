Property tax rates likely to go up in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Property tax rates are likely to increase after the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) submitted its interim report to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) while recommending changes in base unit area value, among others, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The MVC’s primary function is that of making recommendations to the civic body in matters regarding the classification of vacant lands and buildings in the city’s wards, into colonies and groups of lands and buildings. It also helps in fixation of base value per unit area of vacant land and factors for its increase or decrease or vice-versa.

“The base unit area values that were recommended by the first MVC in 2004 have remained unchanged in the last 18 years. Studying the trends of inflation using various indices, the committee has recommended increasing the base unit area value by 37%, which otherwise is only a small part of the rise in actual inflation witnessed during the last 18 years. The MVC has recommended no change in the current categorisation of colonies,” the civic body’s statement read.

Apart from this, the committee recommended the use of GIS mapping and artificial intelligence to increase transparency, efficacy and efficiency in the administration of property tax, while it also recommended a 5% rebate to colonies for disposal of 100% wet waste throughout the period of year to encourage sustainable disposal of waste.