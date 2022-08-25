Property tax rates likely to go up in Delhi

MCD issues public notice seeking objections to recommendations in interim report

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 25, 2022 01:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Property tax rates are likely to increase after the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) submitted its interim report to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) while recommending changes in base unit area value, among others, the civic body said on Wednesday. 

The MVC’s primary function is that of making recommendations to the civic body in matters regarding the classification of vacant lands and buildings in the city’s wards, into colonies and groups of lands and buildings. It also helps in fixation of base value per unit area of vacant land and factors for its increase or decrease or vice-versa. 

“The base unit area values that were recommended by the first MVC in 2004 have remained unchanged in the last 18 years. Studying the trends of inflation using various indices, the committee has recommended increasing the base unit area value by 37%, which otherwise is only a small part of the rise in actual inflation witnessed during the last 18 years. The MVC has recommended no change in the current categorisation of colonies,” the civic body’s statement read.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from this, the committee recommended the use of GIS mapping and artificial intelligence to increase transparency, efficacy and efficiency in the administration of property tax, while it also recommended a 5% rebate to colonies for disposal of 100% wet waste throughout the period of year to encourage sustainable disposal of waste. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The MCD said that it has issued a public notice seeking objections to the recommendations in the interim report, which has been uploaded on the civic body’s website ( mcdonline.nic.in.).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app