‘Promise of jobsmade by Modihas remainedunfulfilled’

NEW DELHI

18 September 2021 00:33 IST

The Indian Youth Congress on Friday marked the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by observing it as a national day of protest against unemployment.

The IYC said the country has seen a record level unemployment as the promise made by Mr. Modi has remained unfulfilled. Carrying out a protest march, it said that due to the wrong policies of the government, people are facing double burden of unemployment and inflation.

National President of Indian Youth Congress Srinivas B.V. said: “On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, a revolution against unemployment is taking place. The birthday of Chacha Nehru is celebrated as Children’s Day and the birthday of PM Modi, who made India unemployed, is being celebrated as National Unemployment Day.”

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Srinivas said that Mr. Modi has to understand that employment is not provided by rhetoric, one has to work to provide employment, policies have to be implemented.