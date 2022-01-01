Private buses hired to augment public transport to run till Jan.-end: Minister

New Delhi

01 January 2022 01:25 IST

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday said that the 1,000-odd private buses the Government hired in November to augment the public transport and wean commuters away from individual vehicles amid the dangerous air quality levels will be operational till January 31.

The decision came a day after public transport users faced issues across the city, resulting in vandalism and damage, due to the cap on passengers allowed to board such vehicles as part of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Keeping in view the difficulties being faced by the public due to COVID Yellow Alert restrictions, the Delhi Government under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal has decided to extend the duration of private buses running under Paryavaran Bus Service till 31.01.2022. I hope this will help. Delhi bus passengers will get relief,” Mr. Gahlot tweeted.

At least 40-50 people and a police officer sustained injuries when commuters blocked MB Road in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar and damaged a few DTC buses on Thursday morning after not being allowed to board them due to the passenger limit.

Under the ‘yellow alert’ announced by the Government, buses can run with 50% seating capacity.