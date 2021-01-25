‘Police have received inputs about efforts to disrupt rally’

NEW DELHI

25 January 2021 04:48 IST

Special Commissioner of Police Intelligence Deependra Pathak on Sunday said the Delhi police have received inputs from various agencies that efforts are being made to disrupt the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Delhi Police, he said, will be working with farmers to ensure that the rally that has been given an in-principal approval is secure and peaceful.

‘308 Twitter handles’

“We have found that over 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan that have been continuously trying to spread confusion and disturb the rally,” Mr. Pathak said.

He said a high-level plan will be chalked out and a secured route will be organised so that the farmers can have a successful rally.

Sharing more details about the three circular routes from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, which are of a “respectable distance”, Mr. Pathank said: “The rally will start from Singhu border and pass through Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Kanjhawala, Bawana, Auchandi Borer, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal expressway and will return to Singhu border. It will cover a stretch of around 62 km.”

Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava on Sunday issued an order stating that all officials on Republic Day duty should be ready for the parade.