Police assure court of liquor shop’s security

03 January 2022 01:57 IST

The Delhi police have assured the Delhi High Court that adequate security will be provided to a liquor vend and its employees and no interference will be caused in its functioning by protesters outside the outlet.

The court was hearing a petition by Universal Distributors, running a liquor vend at Ambe Garden Extension, Libas Pur. The petitioner’s counsel said it had a valid liquor licence and sought adequate steps by the authorities so that the business could be run without any hindrance from “unlawful” protestors sitting outside the shop and damaging it. Several representations were made to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Samaypur Badli police station but no action was taken till now, the counsel said.

The Delhi Government’s standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and advocate Arun Panwar, representing the State and the Delhi police, said that the area’s SHO will ensure adequate security to the owner and their employees for ingress and egress to the vend.

Noting the stand of the police, Justice Rekha Palli disposed of the petition saying no further orders are called for.

"It is clarified that this order will, however, be subject to the continued validity of the liquor license in favour of the petitioner," the court said.

People are staging protests outside liquor vends across the city against their opening in the vicinity of residential areas, religious places and educational institutions.