Plea in HC seeks CBI probe into deaths at Jaipur Golden Hospital

The plea stated that the cause of deaths was respiratory failure due to insufficient oxygen. file photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

New Delhi

04 June 2021 23:27 IST

21 COVID-19 patients had died on April 23-24

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Centre and the AAP government to reply to a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of 21 COVID-19 patients at Jaipur Golden Hospital in April allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

Justice Rekha Palli has sought a response by August 20, the next date of hearing, on a plea filed by the families of some of the patients who died on the intervening night of April 23 and 24.

‘Erroneous report’

The plea, filed through advocate Utsav Bains, contended that the cause of death was respiratory failure due to insufficient supply of oxygen and not comorbidities as stated by a Delhi government committee report.

The plea claimed the panel submitted an “erroneous” report that those who died did not suffer suffocation due to lack of oxygen supply.

The plea sought a probe by the CBI or an independent agency into the deaths “so that the truth can be brought to light and justice be given to the deceased persons and their families”, and compensation for the families.

The plea alleged that the incident took place “due to deliberate inaction and failure of the respondents (Centre, Delhi government and the hospital) to provide adequate oxygen to the patients despite knowing that any shortage would lead to their immediate death”.

The plea further contended that the hospital did not inform family members about the shortage, who could have arranged for high-flow oxygen cylinders and saved their loved ones who died due to low pressure in the oxygen cylinders.