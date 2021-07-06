Plea alleges inordinate delay in reopening spas

New DELHI

06 July 2021

High Court issues notice to city govt.

The High Court on Monday asked the city government to respond to a plea claiming delay in issuing guidelines to reopen spa centres, which were closed in April due to the second COVID wave while salons, gymnasiums and yoga institutions have been allowed to be open.

Justice Rekha Palli also issued notice to the Centre on the petition filed by owners of two spa centres here while posting the case for hearing on July 22.

The court also remarked: “We are not living in ivory towers, we are aware of the situation. Hotels have opened in some States, we know. But I can’t direct them today to open spa centres. I have to hear them also”.

The petition argued that even though the Delhi government has permitted gyms, ayurvedic centres and salons to open in Delhi in June, they have not passed similar orders regarding spa centres.

Delhi government additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan said more than four lakh people died and the issue has to be holistically examined by experts of the field.

The plea sought quashing of the June 26 order of Delhi Disaster Management Authority in relation to spa centres and urged the high court to direct for reopening spa centres in Delhi and permit their re-functioning in a time-bound manner.