Plan to curb summer pollution to be submitted to CM on April 24: Rai

April 21, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

Various Delhi government departments and agencies have submitted to the Environment Department their individual plans to check pollution

The Hindu Bureau

Sixteen points, including dust pollution, solid waste management, and water and noise pollution, have been identified under the summer action plan. | Photo Credit: File

Various departments and agencies on Thursday submitted to the Environment Department their individual plans to curb pollution. The department will now prepare a comprehensive summer action plan, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said after chairing a meeting with various departments.

Last week, Mr. Rai had said the government will later this month announce a 16-point summer action plan to reduce different types of pollution in the city. He had directed various departments to submit individual action plans and suggestions within a week.

The 16 points, including dust pollution, solid waste management, and water and noise pollution, have been identified under the summer action plan. Based on that the government will work in the coming days. The Delhi government will also get in touch with neighbouring States to formulate a joint action plan to curb pollution.  

“The Kejriwal government has worked tirelessly to combat pollution. The winter action plan, which was implemented last year to combat pollution in winter months, has led to a steady decrease in PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels in Delhi. Moreover, the pollution level has decreased by more than 30% in the past eight years,” Mr. Rai said.

He added that the main objective was to formulate a joint action plan against pollution in the city. The final draft of the summer action plan would be submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 24.

