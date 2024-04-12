ADVERTISEMENT

 Pillion rider critical after car hits motorcycle, drags her 

April 12, 2024 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, was critically injured after a four-wheeler hit the vehicle she was on and dragged her for a few metres. On Friday, the video of the accident went viral on the social media platform, X.

The video was a CCTV footage that was captured in north-east Delhi’s Nand Nagri. The police has registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

Sunny Rawal, a 21-year-old-resident of Ghaziabad, has been identified as the accused. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US