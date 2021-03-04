‘People ready to put faith back in Congress’

NEW DELHI

Our work during pandemic, farmers’ stir garnered support, says Delhi party chief

After several years, the sound of beating drums and firecrackers reverberated at the Delhi Congress office as the party managed to win one of the five wards in the municipal bypolls.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that although the victory would not have any real outcome on the corporations, it is a great victory for the Congress as “the people have put their faith back in the party” and party workers have managed to “awaken people to the misrule of the BJP in the civic bodies for the past 15 years.

“Looking forward to the 2022 municipal election, this victory shows us that the people of Delhi are ready to put their faith back in the Congress and we will serve the people of Delhi by winning the civic poll,” he said.

Mr. Kumar added that in the Assembly election in February 2020, the party’s vote share had fallen to 6%.

Due to the hard work put in by Congress workers during the pandemic and the ongoing farmers’ protest, the vote share has risen to 21.84% now, he said.

Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, who won the Chauhan Banger ward for the party, said the entire senior leadership of the AAP, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had campaigned in his ward but were unable to change the minds of the people. “My victory is not a loss for the candidate put up by the Aam Aadmi Party but for Mr. Kejriwal who toured the ward by foot asking people for votes,” he said.