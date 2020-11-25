Pending exam results by end of month: DU

New Delhi

25 November 2020 00:27 IST

Submission comes after plea alleged that varsity had violated court’s Oct. 12 order

The Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that all the pending results in both, regular postgraduate and regular undergraduate courses will be declared by November 30.

The DU’s submission came in response to an application alleging that there was violation of the High Court’s October 12 order when DU had undertaken to declare all the results by October 31.

The applicant stated that DU has violated the court’s October 12 order, where the varsity had itself undertaken to adhere to the timeline for declaring the results of regular postgraduate and undergraduate courses and the last result was to be declared on or before October 31

Advertising

Advertising

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad after noting the submission, made by the varsity’s counsel deferred the order in the application and listed the case for further hearing on December 2.

The High Court had earlier disposed of two pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and the National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the hearing, the court said it had, “some reservations about entertaining the present application in a decided writ petition”.