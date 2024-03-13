Parole, police and petals: Mr. Jathedi weds Madam Minz

March 13, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Under a heavy security blanket, where baraatis were far outnumbered by armed police personnel, gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi married history-sheeter Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz in Delhi on Tuesday.

The security blanket comprised drones keeping a watch over the venue, door frame metal detectors to frisk the 70-odd guests who were vetted days in advance, and hundreds of Delhi Police officers, men and women, armed to the teeth and secured with bulletproof vests. Every possible measure was taken to prevent the possibility of an attack by a rival gang member or an escape bid by Sandeep and Choudhary from the venue.

Sandeep arrived at the venue from Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, around 10 a.m. He was granted a six-hour parole for the wedding. He was dressed in a white kurta pyjama and blue Nehru jacket. Choudhary was dressed in a pink sari. The mandap, where the rituals took place, was decked in orange and white.

“This was a one-of-a-kind event,” said Acharya Ajay, the priest who solemnised the wedding. “Due to the time constraint, I had to perform the rituals, which usually take around three hours, within one and a half hours,” the priest said.

While rituals were under way, women from Sandeep’s village — Jathedi in Haryana’s Sonepat — sang wedding songs while the male attendees sat near the couple. The two were showered with rose petals as the priest read out the vows. Pradeep, one of Sandeep’s relatives from Jathedi village, said the guest list was finalised around three days ago. “The parole was granted last week. We are allowed to meet Sandeep and Anuradha, but only in the presence of police personnel,” he said.

He said the police did not set a limit on the number of guests.

However, the family decided to call fewer people due to the potential threat to the lives of the two. “We felt that it was important to ensure the security of the two. Hence, we decided to call only immediate family members. Anuradha’s parents and sister were also present at the venue,” Mr. Pradeep said.

