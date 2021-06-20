Parks to reopen today, bars will be allowed with 50% capacity

NEW DELHI

20 June 2021 23:18 IST

Owners of eateries to be responsible for strict COVID norms adherence: DDMA

The Delhi government on Sunday permitted bars to reopen with 50% seating capacity along with public parks, gardens, and golf clubs from June 21 as a part of gradual unlock measures in the Capital. It also permitted outdoor yoga activities to coincide with International Yoga Day.

Market places

Markets, market places, malls and restaurants that had opened on a trial basis for a week, have been given permission to operate for another week.

Bars have been allowed to open between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. and restaurants between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. upto 50% of their capacity.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its order said that owners of the restaurants and bars shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and all instructions/guidelines issued by GOI/GNCTD from time to time as well as compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus. In case any violation is found, strict penal criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant/bar, it said.

“Public parks, gardens, golf clubs, and outdoor yoga activities will be allowed. Apart from the individual, parks/gardens owning agencies (MCDs, DDA, NDMC, DCB, etc.) as well as the concerned RWA, owners/directors of golf clubs, yoga instructors shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour,” the order stated.

Those still prohibited

Activities that continue to remain prohibited include opening of all educational institutions, swimming pools, sports complexes, cinemas, entertainment parks banquet halls, assembly halls, gyms, spas and yoga institutes.

All social, political, sports, academic, religious, cultural and festival related gatherings and congregations are also prohibited.

The prohibition on organising any marriage ceremony at public places also continues and marriages may be organised only at court or at home in which not more than 20 people will be allowed to participate. DJ, sound system, catering and other service will also not be allowed for marriage ceremonies, the order said. The DDMA said that a close watch and supervision will be maintained on the overall functioning of markets, market complexes, malls, restaurants and bars.

“If it is found that COVID-appropriate behaviour is not being followed or the positivty rate, number of positive cases is increasing, markets, market complexes, malls, restaurants and bars will be closed forthwith without any loss of time so as to completely avoid and prevent any upsurge and likelihood of the next wave in Delhi,” the DDMA said.