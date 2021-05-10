Paramedics held for black marketing of oxygen

NEW DELHI

10 May 2021 22:54 IST

Two paramedics with the CATS Ambulance service have been arrested for their alleged involvement in black marketing of oxygen cylinders, the police said on Monday.

DCP (South-East) R.P. Meena said the accused have been identified as Pawan (21) and Vipin Nagar. The accused were selling oxygen cylinders that were being issued for ambulances for transporting critically ill-patients, the police said.

On May 6, the police received a complaint by a woman at Ambedkar Nagar police station about oxygen cylinders being sold at exorbitant prices. In her complaint, she said a man posted a mobile number with a message on social media about supplying oxygen cylinders to COVID patients and when she contacted him, the accused demanded₹90,000 for a 50-litre oxygen cylinder.

Advertising

Advertising

A case was then registered. During probe, Pawan was apprehended with the help of technical and human surveillance. Pawan revealed that he is working as paramedics with CATS ambulance services for the last two years. On scanning his mobile phone, it was revealed that he was charging ₹40,000 for 15-litre cylinder and ₹90,000 for 50-litre cylinders.

Pawan managed to get his number publicised on Instagram for supplying these cylinders. Pawan was being helped by his associates — Vipin Nagar and Rohit Nagar — who are also paramedics and pilot in different “CATS” station in arranging oxygen cylinders. Efforts are on to nab Rohit, they said.