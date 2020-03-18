Panel gets 7,732 complaints on fake news within 2 weeks

New Delhi

18 March 2020 01:03 IST

The Committee for Peace and Harmony of Delhi Assembly on Tuesday said that it received 7,732 complaints within two weeks of the launch of a WhatsApp number and an email address to check fake news and rumour-mongering.

Earlier this month, the committee had released a number and email address in which people can forward messages that they find online, which can incite violence between religious communities. The committee investigates the messages and forwards them to law enforcement authorities to file FIRs, as per merit.

AAP Rajinder Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha, Chairman of the committee, said that out of the total complaints, they have screened 2,110 complaints and 504 of them were found to be inflammatory.

Advertising

Advertising

“The committee also summoned two complainants and heard their submissions at length. After preliminary inquiry and their statement, a fit case for FIR was made out. Both the complainants assured their support during the judicial process,” an official statement said.

On Tuesday, Mr. Chadha replaced AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj as Chairman of the committee.