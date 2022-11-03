‘Pandemic hit us hard’: publisher K P Nair

Konark Publisher KPR Nair received the Golden Award for his 50 years service to the industry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The pandemic impacted the publishing world in a big way. For months on end, bookstores remained closed. For a publisher to be conferred an award for contribution to the industry during such tough times, is laudable by itself.

When KPR Nair received the Golden Award by the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers’ Association in September, he marked 50 years of dedicated service to the industry, overcoming many a trough along the way. A self-effacing man, Nair started his journey alone. In 1987, he founded Konark Publishers and built it, brick by brick, book by book. Excerpts from an interview.

How do you look back at your long journey?

When I entered the industry in the early ‘70s, I did not understand the difference between the publishing industry and the book industry. I went through all the documents to inform myself. Publishing is extremely creative – you create content, work with the author/contributor to make a book. Those days English books were brought from abroad for marketing. I was part of it, and it gave me good grounding.

I worked with Lalwani Publishing House and Thomson Publication Pvt Ltd. My best time in the publishing industry was during my 13 years with Vikas Publishing House. They produced superb books, like the one by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ‘If I Am Assassinated’, ‘ All the Prime Minister’s Men’, ‘ All the Janta Men’, ‘ Jayaprakash Narayan: A Political Biography and Two Faces of Indira Gandhi, The Judgement by Kuldeep Nayar and many others. This was a golden period for the Indian publishing industry. Penguin was trying to make inroads into India then.

The publishing industry was badly hit due to the pandemic. How did the industry turn things around?

The pandemic hit us hard. Many publishing houses were closed down, and a number of them, like Oxford University Press (OUP), had to shut down divisions. Recently Westland and Sage followed suit.

During Covid, we suffered and are still suffering. I am putting in my money owing to my passion for book publishing. Many publishers who entered into it as a business have shut down divisions that were not profitable. The online market emerged in a big way and also affected the retail book industry. We are continuing. People in India like printed books more than Kindle books. We managed the crisis.

You have drawn attention to the fact that India is the third largest publisher of books in English. How much of it is due to academic books?

Academic books comprise 15% of the industry. The book industry is divided into three segments. The one still surviving is the school books segment, as there is a definite requirement for school books based on syllabi. Publishers like MacMillan, Oxford, and Orient Longman are continuing because schoolgoing readers are a big percentage of the buyers.

The second big segment is higher education – for graduates and post-graduates – with books based on syllabi for subjects like economics, history, management, Engineering applied sciences etc. This section is doing well. The third section is academic books, written by academics, experts and thought leaders. These comprise research material, memoirs and biographies. However, this section suffered the most during Covid, as these books do not comprise essential reading.

In recent years, we have seen a surge in digital books. Doesn’t it eat into the profit of a book publisher?

Change is a must, and tech should be used to improve the publishing industry. I go for a digital edition of books. One of our books published last year was ‘Survive Covid by Staying Alkaline’. It was a useful book to reach out to people during Covid. We did not bring out a paper edition as there was very little footfall in book stores. We brought out a Kindle edition and distributed it in 63 countries successfully. Our country is very big and so different, with so many languages. Here print books will continue to be liked for long.

Do you think book launches and readings help with sales?

Yes, they do. Hundred percent. Book sales do not happen just like that. You have to prepare and create a reading habit among people. Book launches, reading sessions, discussions and seminars, during which authors and experts talk and give their views, are very important forums. People get to listen to important views at such events and also meet new potential authors.

Finally, how does a ‘one-man army’ like Konark take on the international publishers in an open market?

It is like a Goliath vs David story. I am competing against big publishing houses as I am passionate about books. For me, this profession is not for making money. I started Konark in 1987, and as a one-man army I am still continuing against the big names.

I continue to publish books, continuing my connection with all well-known authors. Some may give me books, some may not. I am also continuing my commitment to all the stakeholders – printers, binders, buyers, authors and staff. I can’t match what the multinationals pay, but these publishing houses are also quick to sack their employees, which I don’t do. I have a passion for books.